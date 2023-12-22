Chico Wealth RIA Acquires Shares of 13,017 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. AT&T comprises 0.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

