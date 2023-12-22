Chico Wealth RIA Has $21.21 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 812,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,096 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 25.4% of Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

