Chico Wealth RIA Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. KLA comprises 0.5% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $580.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $593.00.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.94.

Read Our Latest Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.