Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $585.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $526.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.36.

Get Cintas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $589.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $591.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.59 and its 200-day moving average is $509.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.