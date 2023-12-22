Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 3,351,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,867,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

CIFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares in the company, valued at $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 221.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 667,152 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 573,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 126.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the second quarter worth $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

