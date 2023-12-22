City Holding Co. Buys 137 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $139.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

