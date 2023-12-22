City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

