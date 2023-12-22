City Holding Co. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $553.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.31. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.55 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

