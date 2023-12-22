City Holding Co. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.0% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $35,000. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of PAPR stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $693.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

