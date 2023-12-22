City Holding Co. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

