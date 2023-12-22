City Holding Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.