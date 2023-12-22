City Holding Co. Has $1.69 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

City Holding Co. lowered its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after acquiring an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after acquiring an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after acquiring an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

