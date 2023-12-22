City Holding Co. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 12.4% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 124,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,085.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 20.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 101,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS PMAR opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.