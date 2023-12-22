City Holding Co. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,056,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,016,000 after purchasing an additional 341,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,790,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,004,000 after purchasing an additional 487,496 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,990,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,486,000 after acquiring an additional 326,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after acquiring an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $89.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.69 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.