City Holding Co. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $620.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.38. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $627.83. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

