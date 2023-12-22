City Holding Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $279.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $149.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

