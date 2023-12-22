City Holding Co. Purchases 2,380 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 155.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LIN opened at $409.13 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.25. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

