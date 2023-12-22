City Holding Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $568.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $336.15 and a 1 year high of $575.73.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
