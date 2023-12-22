City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

