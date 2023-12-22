City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. City Holding Co. owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.