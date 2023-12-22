City Holding Co. Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

TT opened at $243.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $243.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.