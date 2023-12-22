City Holding Co. Sells 1,011 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,039 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 10,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

ABT opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.60. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.