City Holding Co. Sells 1,067 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 472,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 163,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

