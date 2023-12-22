City Holding Co. Sells 1,093 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 809.4% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 32.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 26,833.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its position in CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 12,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in CDW by 3.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $225.10 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $226.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

