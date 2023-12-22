Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $196,400.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

CWAN stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 0.55. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.