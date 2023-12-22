Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $196,400.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $196,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,586.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %
CWAN stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 0.55. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 527.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
