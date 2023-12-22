Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

