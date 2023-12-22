Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTO opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

