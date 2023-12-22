Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,722,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,211,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,767 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 569.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 938.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

LQDH stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.17 and a twelve month high of $94.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

