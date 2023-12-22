Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.