Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $238.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

