Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after acquiring an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after buying an additional 27,869,272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after buying an additional 167,107 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $217.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $170.80 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

