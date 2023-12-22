Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.26 Million in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of ITM stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

