Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.78 Million in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JIRE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,111,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $57.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

