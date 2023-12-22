Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $46.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $46.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

