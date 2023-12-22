Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 71,246 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,987 shares during the period.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.