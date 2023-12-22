Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 55,717 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $9.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

