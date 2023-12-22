Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,011 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after acquiring an additional 769,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

