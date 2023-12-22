Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,547,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

