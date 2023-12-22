Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436,403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.54. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.