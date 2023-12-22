Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,020 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $26.56.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

