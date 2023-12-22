Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $122.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.86.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.