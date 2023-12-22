Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $372,720.96 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2023

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.
  • On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50.
  • On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.
  • On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.
  • On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63.
  • On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64.
  • On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $471,833.65.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.