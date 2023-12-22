Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $372,720.96 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $372,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,206,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,027 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $781,905.46.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 11,206 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $686,367.50.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,057 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,106,068.28.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $471,833.65.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,448,000 after acquiring an additional 395,363 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

