Clover Finance Market Cap Achieves $15.58 Million (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0573 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Clover Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 271,971,222 coins and its circulating supply is 86,127,756 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clv.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Clover Finance (CLV)?

Clover Finance (CLV) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Polkadot network. It aims to provide a scalable and interoperable infrastructure for DeFi applications, facilitating seamless cross-chain compatibility. Clover Finance offers a wide range of financial services, including decentralized exchanges, yield farming, and lending, enabling users to access these services across multiple blockchains.

## Who created Clover Finance (CLV)?

Clover Finance was created by a team of developers and blockchain enthusiasts. The project leverages the Polkadot ecosystem, which was developed by the Web3 Foundation, Parity Technologies, and a team of experienced blockchain engineers and researchers.

## What is CLV used for?

CLV serves as the native cryptocurrency of the Clover Finance network. It plays a vital role within the ecosystem, serving functions such as governance rights and staking rewards. CLV holders can participate in governance decisions and have a say in the future development and direction of the platform. Additionally, users can stake their CLV tokens to secure the network and earn rewards in return.

Overall, Clover Finance (CLV) aims to address the scalability and interoperability challenges faced by traditional blockchains, providing a robust infrastructure for DeFi applications. Through its use of Polkadot’s technology, Clover Finance offers users enhanced cross-chain capabilities, facilitating a more inclusive and seamless DeFi experience.”

Clover Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.