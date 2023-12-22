CMH Wealth Management LLC Invests $242,000 in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,235,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after buying an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 633,827 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $18,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after buying an additional 496,910 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,588 shares of company stock worth $1,197,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $28.76 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

