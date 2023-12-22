CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,991 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCIT opened at $81.20 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

