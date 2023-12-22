CMH Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

CMH Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $215.83 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $170.65 and a 12 month high of $217.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9112 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

