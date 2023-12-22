CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,506 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up about 1.9% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $5,752,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,687,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,469,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,864 shares of company stock valued at $28,301,307 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $76.38 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 246.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

