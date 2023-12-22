Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys 4,800 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

