Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC owned about 0.08% of Graham worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 27,384.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,767,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $10,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Graham Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHC stock opened at $682.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $684.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

