Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,054 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.2% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 41,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,271,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $233,744,000 after buying an additional 912,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

